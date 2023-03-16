2023 March 16 10:51

PSA Halifax orders eight new electric rubber tyred gantry cranes from Konecranes

PSA Halifax has signed an agreement with the Finnish Industrial Equipment company Konecranes to purchase eight new electric Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes (E-RTGs) for its Atlantic Hub terminal, according to the company's release.

This purchase will expand the terminal’s handling capacity by 25 percent and is part of PSA’s efforts to electrify its equipment fleet, which will help it meet its sustainability and decarbonization objectives. The new E-RTGs will arrive by the 2nd quarter of 2024 and increase the Atlantic Hub Terminal’s total RTG fleet from nine to 17.

PSA Halifax, one of the fastest growing container terminals on the Atlantic Coast, currently operates nine Konecranes RTGs at its Atlantic Hub terminal that work in combination with Front End Loaders (FEL) and Reach Stackers (RS). The new E-RTGs will replace the existing fleet of diesel FELs and RS in order to transform the Atlantic Hub into an all-electric RTG operating environment. This will significantly improve productivity and reduce maintenance down time compared to traditional diesel equipment.

The electrically-powered RTGs are also a greener choice. The PSA Group has committed itself to reducing its carbon emissions by half by 2030 (with 2019 as a baseline) and to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

PSA International (PSA) is a leading port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses 160 locations in 42 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises over 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in supply chain management, logistics, marine and digital services.

PSA Halifax is one of the fastest growing container terminals on the Atlantic Coast with container throughput surpassing 600,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in 2022, which is an increase of over 18% since 2020. PSA Halifax is a subsidiary of PSA International.