  • Home
  • News
  • Crude exports from Primorsk increased by 66% to average 948 thousand barrels per day
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 15 18:08

    Crude exports from Primorsk increased by 66% to average 948 thousand barrels per day

    Russia's liquids production in January decreased m-o-m by 36 thousand barrels per day

    In January 2023, crude exports from Primorsk increased by 377 tb/d, or 66%, to average 948 tb/d, according to OPEC Monthly Oil Report.

    Exports from the Baltic Sea jumped 460 tb/d m-o-m, or by about 41%, to average 1.6 mb/d.

    Exports from Ust-Luga rose 83 tb/d, or about 15%, to average 635 tb/d.

    Crude exports through the Transneft system in January regained the losses seen in the previous month. Outflows averaged just under 4.0 mb/d, representing an increase of 277 tb/d, or over 7%, m-o-m. Compared with the same month last year, exports were up 90 tb/d or 2%.

    Shipments from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk edged down by 23 tb/d, or about 4%, to average 527 tb/d. Shipments via the Druzhba pipeline fell by 254 tb/d or almost 40% m-o-m to average 384 tb/d in January.

    Exports to China via the ESPO pipeline were broadly unchanged averaging 598 tb/d in January. Flows to the Pacific port of Kozmino increased 92 tb/d, or about 12% m-o-m, to average 858 tb/d. In the Lukoil system, exports via the Varandey offshore platform in the Barents Sea averaged 109 tb/d in January, down by about 7% m-o-m.

    There were no exports from the Kaliningrad terminal for the third month in a row. On other routes, Russia’s Far East exports increased 13%, or 26 tb/d, to average 235 tb/d in January. This was still a drop of 32%, or 112 tb/d, compared to the volumes shipped in the same month last year.

    Black Sea total exports from the CPC terminal fell sharply, down by more than 15% or 234 tb/d, to average 1.3 mb/d in January. This was a loss of 10% compared with the same month last year. Total crude oil exports from Russia and Central Asia were marginally unchanged in January, averaging 6.4 mb/d. Flows were also broadly stable compared with the same month last year.

    According to the report, Russia's liquids production in January decreased m-o-m by 36 tb/d to average 11.2 mb/d. This includes 9.8 mb/d of crude oil and 1.4 mb/d of NGLs and condensate.

    For 2023, Russian liquids production is forecast to drop by 0.7 mb/d to average 10.3 mb/d. According to the Report, China, India and Turkey have emerged as key buyers of Russia's crude and a sound price level turned out to be supportive as well. In terms of crude imports by source, Russia is estimatd to have reclaimed the top spot in January and February with a share of 18%. Saudi Arabia was second with a share of 16% and Iraq was third with 12%.

    In terms of crude imports by source, Kpler data shows Russia was the top supplier of crude to India in January for the seventh-consecutive month with a share of 30% or 1.4 mb/d. Iraq was second with 19%, followed by Saudi Arabia with 16% and the US with 10%.

    For 2023, the world oil demand growth forecast remains unchanged at 2.3 mb/d, with the OECD Americas and OECD Europe revised slightly lower, while China is revised higher. OECD demand is expected to grow by 0.2 mb/d, while non-OECD is forecast to grow by 2.1 mb/d.  China’s reopening, following the lifting of the strict zero-COVID-19 policy, will add considerable momentum to global economic growth. Following estimated growth of 2.5 mb/d y-oy in 2022, oil demand is forecast to grow by a healthy 2.3 mb/d y-o-y in 2023 to average at 101.9 mb/d.

    Non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2023 is forecast to grow by 1.4 mb/d to average 67.2 mb/d. The main drivers of liquids supply growth are expected to be the US, Brazil, Norway, Canada, Kazakhstan and Guyana, while the decline is expected primarily in Russia. Nevertheless, large uncertainties remain over the impact of ongoing geopolitical developments, as well as the output potential for US shale in 2023, according to the Report.

Другие новости по темам: CPC, oil and gas sector, Primorsk, Novorossiysk, Port of Ust-Luga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 15

18:08 Crude exports from Primorsk increased by 66% to average 948 thousand barrels per day
18:07 Russia's total exports of oil and petroleum products in February 2023 fell to 7.5 million barrels per day - IEA
17:54 Post IMO 2020 high sulphur fuel accounts for 26% of global bunker sales
17:43 CMA CGM will convert the loan to Brittany Ferries into a stake in the company
17:33 PortMiami bunkers Seaboard Marine’s first LNG cargo vessel
17:06 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2M'2023 rose by 8.5% YoY
16:57 UAE's Fujairah port set for robust growth as Russian oil trade reshuffles - Reuters
16:33 Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2023 fell by 4% YoY
16:32 ONE orders 10 new state-of-the-art large container vessels
16:15 PD Ports secures long-term deal from CLdN to bring additional weekly sailings to Teesport
15:48 FESCO to launch sea line between Damietta (Egypt) and Novorossiysk (Russia) in HII’2023
15:42 Hapag-Lloyd to start new direct Vietnam Indonesia Straits service
15:24 Port of Corpus Christi Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub and Trans Permian H2Hub merge
15:04 Port of Savannah container volumes down to 395,000 TEUs in Feb 2023
14:44 Royal IHC sells subsidiary IQIP to HAL Investments BV
14:24 New shipping service to link Saudi Arabia to Indian Subcontinent
13:55 With current rates of construction, Russia’s cruise fleet will halve by 2030 — expert
13:12 APM Terminals Gothenburg to double reefer container capacity and streamline PTI service
12:39 Antigua and Barbuda and the United Arab Emirates accept 2021 IMO Convention amendments
12:13 Van Oord announces christening ceremony for Vox Apolonia
11:32 Konecranes starts to deliver its final cranes to Russia for a European customer
11:13 Damen Marine Components delivers rudder and steering gear for new coastal research vessel
11:11 Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch changed tariffs for additional environmental services
10:41 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 31.7% to 543,675 TEU in February 2023
10:18 FESCO looks into launching new intermodal and railway services in Kazakhstan
09:29 The Far East should expand transit corridors and increase cargo flows to/from the Asia-Pacific – Vladimir Putin

2023 March 14

18:20 ABP Humber invests in expanding its fleet of electric forklift trucks
18:07 Philippines increases efforts to contain oil leak from sunken tanker
17:54 LNG complex with facilities for loading of bunkering ships to be built in Tatarstan
17:36 Viking Supply Ships AB enters into two bareboat charters with purchase options and obligations
17:13 CHI (Zhoushan) completes the first LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier desulph conversion project
17:06 Venezuela to ship fuel to Cuba on US-blacklisted supertanker
16:52 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’2023 fell by 4% YoY
16:35 KENC completes engineering project for the new heavy lift crane of Cadeler’s jack-up vessel Wind Orca
16:05 ACEL contracts Hoglund to retrofit IAS, AMS and PMS on board Island Frontier
15:48 First zero-emissions fuel cell ferry in the U.S. arrives in San Francisco
15:13 S5 Agency World provides agency support for Proman's new methanol-powered vessels
14:43 DSME wins $517 mln deal for two LNG carriers - Offshore Energy
14:13 Chesapeake Shipbuilding starts construction of the 4th new Coastal Cat for American Cruise Lines
13:41 PSA’s CK Hutchison Ports $4 bln stake sale attracts China Merchants Group and China Cosco Shipping - Bloomberg
13:20 Kongsberg Digital signs five-year agreement with Shell
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2023 rose by 2.6% YoY
12:31 Sanmar Shipyards holds naming ceremonies for five tugboats
12:14 Ocean Yield announces new bareboat charters with purchase obligations for two AHTS vessels
11:43 ECSA supports the updated EU Maritime Security Strategy
11:23 Operation of new terminal in Pevek (Chukotka) to begin in 2026
11:13 Port of Helsinki сargo traffic reached an all-time high in 2022
10:41 CMA CGM to launch a new service connecting Bangladesh and India with the Gulf
10:30 FESCO delivered overweight equipment for chemical plant under construction in Turkey
09:21 Potential volume of Belorussian cargo to be handled in Russian ports estimated at 30 million tonnes per year

2023 March 13

18:34 Yilport Gavle - Stockholm shuttle runs up to 700 meters long trains
18:14 HPC carries out technical due diligence for Hapag-Lloyd’s participation in J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited
17:55 Port of Valencia receives 4,634 trains in 2022
17:43 Port of Corpus Christi has snapped its annual oil export record for six straight years
17:33 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 0.5% to 56 million tonnes in 2M’23
17:32 Methanol-ready 32/44CR wins RINA approval
17:26 Scorpio Tankers announces the exercise of purchase options on six ships
17:23 HD Hyundai presents design of SMR-powered vessel - BusinessKorea
17:20 European LNG imports slump 19% on French strike - Montel
17:17 Reach Subsea and Equinor sign strategic three-year frame agreement