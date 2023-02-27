  • Home
  2023 February 27

    Manila International Container Terminal records 80.75% yard utilization rate in Jan 2023

    The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has assured the public that there is no congestion nor backlog in all its covered ports as the year starts, according to PPA's release.

    Comparing it to last year, as of January 2023, Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) has recorded 80.75% yard utilization rate or a 9.1% increase from January last year and Manila South Harbor with 67.80%, or a 0.3% decrease from last year respectively.

    The latest as of February 14, 2023, MICT has recorded a 54.65% yard utilization rate, and South Harbor with 58.12%, much lower compared to that of December last year with 78% and 68% respectively. Yard utilization is naturally dropping back to the optimal rate which is 50% or below now that the holiday season is over.

    Despite these figures, container traffic remains high inside ports. As of January 31, 2023 there are still about 7,765 containers/ 12480.75 TEUs long overstaying in MICT compared to 12,919 containers or 20,990 TEUs last December 2022.

    According to Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago, yard utilization rate is improving compared to that of December holiday rush last year.

    The yard utilization rate is dependent on the cargo shippers and consignees withdrawal of their containers from the port. It can be recalled that December last year, yard utilization rate reached 85% in both international terminals.

    Meanwhile, PPA believes that the outlook for 2023 is good, with more projects coming up soon and with the consistent appeal to pull out the overstaying cargoes to make the needed space in the ports.

  RSS   Subscription

