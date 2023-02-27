2023 February 27 11:16

EU agrees 10th package of sanctions against Russia

The EU has added about 120 individuals and entities to its sanction list, including Russian decision-makers, senior government officials and military leaders, according to the EU Commission’s official website.

Additional export bans are now also imposed on radars, compass, fork-lifts trucks, cranes, pumps, machinery for working metals, etc.

The new package imposes import bans on the following Russian high-revenue goods: bitumen, synthetic rubber and carbon blacks.

Three Russian banks have been added to the list of entities subject to the asset freeze and the prohibition to make funds and economic resources available.

A third country shipping company, suspected of helping Russia circumvent sanctions on oil exports, has also been listed.