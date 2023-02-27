2023 February 27 10:24

Chevron announces lower carbon LNG fleet modification project with Sembcorp Marine

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiary Chevron Shipping Company LLC, announced entrance into an agreement with Sembcorp Marine Repairs & Upgrades Pte. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine Ltd. (Sembcorp Marine), intending to reduce the carbon intensity of their LNG fleet operations, according to the company's release. Under the agreement, with Sembcorp Marine’s support, Chevron will install new technologies aboard Chevron vessels to support their energy transition goals. The changes are also in alignment with decarbonization targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).



Chevron aims to lower the carbon footprint of LNG transportation by installing new technologies such as a reliquefication system, hull air lubrication, and a new gas compressor. Together, these changes are expected to reduce cargo boil-off, lower fuel consumption and increase volumes of cargo delivered.



Sembcorp Marine has significant expertise in complex LNG fleet modifications and has a proven track record for lower carbon solutions for the maritime industry. Sembcorp Marine will provide Chevron with engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) services and expects to complete the work by mid-2025.



Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs. Sembcorp Marine’s customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding. Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.