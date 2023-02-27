IAA PortNews’ summary of the previous week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- The capacity of Russian seaports is to show further growth with the implementation of large-scale projects in all basins of the country.
- Sibur resumed exports of LPG via Taman
- Murmansk Region and Belarus discuss construction of terminal for potash fertilizers
- OTEKO introduces automated safety management system in Taman
Shipping and logistics
- Russia plans accelerated development of its eastward railways and the Northern Sea Route — Vladimir Putin
- 4.5-meter draft to be ensured on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023 - Vladimir Putin
- Russian Railways increased loading of cargo bound for Russian seaports by 2.5%
- FESCO launches new deep sea line from India to Novorossiysk
- Ruscon launches new regular sea service between Istanbul and Global Ports Terminal in St. Petersburg
- A network of berths for electric passenger ships to be created in Krasnoyarsk
- A.P. Moller - Maersk divests logistics assets in Russia
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Russian shipyards to deliver 70 vessels with total deadweight exceeding 50 tonnes in 2023 — GTLK
- State Duma approves in the first reading zero VAT rates for ship repair companies
- Russian shipyards speak of losses worth billions incurred when building fishing ships
- Compensation for non-supplied equipment to USC estimated at RUB 11 billion
- USC to vomplete designing of Handysize bulker in 2023
- USC is ready to build nuclear-powered icebreakers for 4-4.5 years for each serial unit
- USC to deliver 9 fishing ships in 2023
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched dry cargo carrier Dmitry Benardaki of Project RSD59
- Pella Stapel lays down longliner Kapitan Minachev of Project 200101
- Segezha Group plans winterizing of 22 ships by March
- Yenisey River Shipping Company to repair about 400 ships by the navigation season
Bunkering
- Gazprom Neft and Rosmorport agree on regular LNG supply to ferries operating on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
Sanctions
- USA announced expansion of its sanction against Russia
- UK introduces new package of sanctions against Russia