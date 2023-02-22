2023 February 22 14:34

Pella Stapel lays down longliner Kapitan Minachev of Project 200101

Is the second ship in a series of four vessels to be built by Pella Stapel LLC for Yamsy JSC

Leningrad Region based Pella Stapel LLC has held a keel-laying ceremony for longliner of Project 200101, Kapitan Minachev (Hull No 2221), today, 22 February 2023. According to Norebo, it is the first ship in a series of four vessels to be built by Pella Stapel LLC (a company of Norebo Group) for Yamsy JSC (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky based company of Norebo Group) under the programme on distribution of quotas for fishing in the Far East fishery basin granted in return for investments.

The first longliner of Project 200101, Kapitan Golovatyuk, was laid down on 28 October 2022.

Project 200101 was developed by Russian design bureau Nautic Rus (Saint-Petersburg) in close cooperation with Norebo specialists. It is a unique project for Russia as it was developed from scratch by Russian designers basing on the most advanced trends of shipbuilding and the extensive experience of the customer, Yamsy JSC. The longliner will have ECO S class. Ships of 200101 design will be equipped with radial engines which were not used for fishing ships earlier. That will ensure enhanced stability in the sea and excellent navigational characteristics essential for longline fishing in the Far East. The ship will be fitted with equipment allowing for a deep processing of the catch.

Key particulars of Project 200101: LOA – 63 m; BOA – 14 m; speed – 13 knots; gross tonnage – over 2,900; main engine – up to 3 MW; processing capacity – up to 50 t/day; freezing capacity – up to 50 t/day; crew – 39.

Initially, this series of longliners was planned for construction at Severnaya Verf shipyard but was later contracted to Pella Stapel due to overloading of Severnaya Verf.

Norebo is implementing 16 investment projects on construction of fishing ships for its companies operating in the Northern and Far East basins.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group incorporates fishing companies based in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia, fish processing factories, a logistics center, cargo terminal Seroglazka and ship repair facilities in Kamchatka. From 2022, Norebo has been investing in the development of its shipbuilding company in the Leningrad Region. The group’s fleet numbers over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The holding’s transport company is engaged in fish products transportation by refrigerated ships. The head office of Norebo is located in Murmansk.

Pella shipyard based in Russia’s Leningrad region was founded in 1950. It was privatized in 1992. Reorganization of Pella JSC was completed in November 2022 with Pella SK, LLC taking over the rights and obligations under shipbuilding contracts on construction of fishing ships and Pella-Stapel, LLC acting as a contractor (its assets were acquired by Norebo in spring 2022).

Photos contributed by press center of Norebo