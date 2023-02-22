2023 February 22 10:23

DP World and Caspian Containers Company collaborate to digitalise global trade

DP World has inked a collaboration agreement with the Caspian Containers Company SA (CCCSA), which is an Integral Petroleum Group subsidiary, to assist digitalise trade across the Greater Caspian Area and parts of Africa by utilising new technologies to allow easier and faster shipment booking and tracking via a digital platform, according to DP World's release.

Through the implementation of DP World’s SeaRates, a digital platform that will allow the process of identifying and booking cargo routes to take place in seconds, cargo owners will be able to compare quotes from multiple providers and choose the optimal route for their shipments.

Serving as a "digital freight forwarder", the SeaRates platform will enable CCCSA’s customers to monitor the status and movement details of a container at any point during its journey, allowing full visibility as well as the efficient movement of items from A to B.

Furthermore, the cooperation will expand relations in the two growing markets of the Greater Caspian Area and Africa, in addition to promoting commerce digitisation. Customers for project cargo shipments will be sought in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan, as well as Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Kenya in Africa.