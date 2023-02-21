2023 February 21 18:07

ABP becomes world’s first IEMA-approved training provider in the port sector

Associated British Ports (ABP) has become the first ports group in the world to be approved by the IEMA (Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment) to act as a training provider for IEMA courses, according to ABP's release.

As a result, ABP employees have started benefitting from the IEMA-accredited course “Environmental Sustainability Skills for the Workforce” from January 2023. The training, delivered by ABP Academy, the company’s in-house training provider, focusses on providing fundamental awareness of environment and sustainability issues.



The Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) is the global professional body for individuals and organisations working, studying or interested in the environment and sustainability.



In addition to supporting environmental management training, ABP’s ports play a key role in enabling the UK clean energy transition.

In late February 2023, ABP will be publishing its sustainability strategy, which will contain its targets for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations.