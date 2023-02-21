2023 February 21 16:12

4.5-meter draft to be ensured on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023 - Vladimir Putin

Image source: Kremlin

Navigable draft of 4.5 meters is to be ensured on the Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023, Vladimir Putin said during his Address to the Federal Assembly, according to the transcript available on the official website of the Kremlin.

“This will open new routes for a business cooperation with India, Iran, Pakistan, countries of the Middle East. We will continue the development of this corridor,” said the President.