-
2023 February 21 16:12
4.5-meter draft to be ensured on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023 - Vladimir Putin
The state continues paying special attention to North-South ITC
Navigable draft of 4.5 meters is to be ensured on the Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023, Vladimir Putin said during his Address to the Federal Assembly, according to the transcript available on the official website of the Kremlin.
“This will open new routes for a business cooperation with India, Iran, Pakistan, countries of the Middle East. We will continue the development of this corridor,” said the President.
2023 February 21
2023 February 20
2023 February 19
2023 February 18
|15:01
|Stena Line and Peel Ports sign major new deal at Birkenhead for port operations until the year 2100