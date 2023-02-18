2023 February 18 13:16

Island Offshore signs contract for Island Commander with Equinor

Island Offshore has secured a contract for the supply vessel "Island Commander" with Equinor. The vessel is currently on spot fixture for the same company and is now allowed to hold on for another seven months, with options for 2 + 2 months after this, Island Offshore said on Friday.



Head of Chartering, Hallgeir Linge Reitan commented: "We are grateful for yet another contract with Equinor - an environmentally conscious and essential customer for Island Offshore".



With this contract, Island Offshore now has two supply vessels and one walk-to-work vessel at work for Equinor with battery packs installed on all three. In addition, a collaborative project is ongoing between the parties assessing the possibilities for modifying the LNG powered vessel Island Crusader to use ammonia as fuel.