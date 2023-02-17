2023 February 17 17:34

Ulstein captures its 7th cruise ship design contract for SunStone

SunStone Ships goes for another cruise vessel in its INFINITY class. All the vessels in this class are designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS. These vessels were the first to introduce the patented X-BOW design in the cruise industry, a solution that has been warmly welcomed by cruise passengers and crews alike, according to the company's release.

Although all the SunStone vessels in this class are designed on the same platform, being 104.4 metres long and 18.4 metres wide, they are all customised to accommodate a varying number of passengers and crews, and the public spaces are also carefully designed according to the client’s request. This new vessel shares the feature of three other vessels in the INFINITY class of having windows all around the bow lounge to give a lot of light and a feeling of being in nature whilst indoors.



Tomas Tillberg Design is responsible for interior design.



The vessel holds accommodation for 199 passengers, and a crew of 101. She is ICE CLASS 1A certified for polar cruising, holds the highest comfort class, and is SOLAS certified including a Safe Return to Port passport.