2023 February 17 13:24

Belarus wants to build a port in Murmansk — Aleksandr Lukashenko

“We want to build a port in Murmansk and along the Northern Sea Route deliver our goods”, said Belarusian President

Belarus started exporting its goods via Russian ports being set to expand this format of cooperation. When speaking at the meeting with representatives of foreign and Belarusian media on 16 February, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Belarus wants to build a port in Murmansk, according to the official presidential website.

"The most important thing for us is that we began using Russian ports. Lithuania and Latvia have closed their ports for us to their own detriment. Odessa is not available (the war is going on), although we could use it to transport grain. We are starting to work from the eastern ports. We want to build a port in Murmansk and along the Northern Sea Route deliver our goods. Such are our plans, and we began to realize them. But this is only the beginning," the Belarusian leader added.



The head of state stressed that Belarus aims to develop economic cooperation with the Far East. "We will process fish in Belarus, as well as all the other riches that are there," he said.



The parties are also working on the launch of joint ventures. "Primorye Territory is very interested in our technologies," the President said.



According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, the Republic of Belarus had announced its plans to transport up to 850 thousand tonnes of cargo via the Astrakhan Region by 2024 and to build a terminal in the Murmansk Region able to handle 5-7 million tonnes of Belarus’ potash per year.

When holding a meeting to discuss the creation of port facilities to export Belarusian products in summer 2022, Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the need “to make the maximum use of the Russian ports” to ship Belarus’ goods.