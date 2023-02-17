2023 February 17 12:35

Costa Group and Proman sign MOU for implementation of methanol as a marine fuel for the cruise industry

Costa Group, part of Carnival Corporation and Europe's leading cruise operator with its two brands Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises, and the leading methanol producer, Proman, have signed an MOU to drive further the implementation of methanol as a marine fuel for the cruise industry, according to Costa Group's release.

The partnership aims to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of the existing fleet by enhancing the supply of sustainable methanol, paving the way for the retrofitting of existing vessels to operate on clean fuel, as well as investment in further methanol-fueled new builds.

Costa Group was the first to introduce liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion for emission reduction with four ships already in service in the Costa Group fleet.

Proman is an integrated energy company and the world’s second largest methanol producer. Headquartered in Switzerland, with assets in the United States, Trinidad and Oman, and ongoing expansion into Mexico, Canada and the UAE, Proman is a global leader in methanol, fertilizer and other products such as melamine.

The Costa Group is the leading cruise company in Europe, headquartered in Genoa (Italy). Its fleet can count on a total of 23 ships, all flying the Italian flag. The company has a global workforce about 29,000 employees working onboard and in its offices.