FESCO's transportation between Far East ports in 2022 rose by 3%, year-on-year, to 84 thousand TEU

2023 February 17 09:16

In 2022, transportation of cargo by FESCO’s coastal services between the port of the Far East rose by 3%, year-on-year, to over 84 thousand TEU, according to the Group’s Telegram channel.

The service between Vladivostok and Kamchatka increased its turnover by 25%, year-on-year, to over 19 thousand TEU. Cargo transportation between Vladivostok and Magadan rose by 9% to 32.5 thousand TEU. The Group’s seasonal service FESCO Anadyr Direct Line delivered almost 3 thousand TEU to Chukotka, 25% more than in 2021. Cargo transportation to Sakhalin remained flat at 29.5 thousand TEU.

