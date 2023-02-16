2023 February 16 17:35

Damen Shipyards Group delivers a Cutter Suction Dredger CSD500 to MAR Marine

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a Cutter Suction Dredger CSD500 to MAR Marine & Building Contractor L.L.C., a UAE-based contractor, according to the company's release.

The dredger has been shipped from DAMEN Dredging in the Netherlands to Dubai. For its first project, the dredger will be utilised at the Al Hamriyah Port expansion project. The CSD500 has been named MAR 22. Upon its delivery in Dubai, Damen’s client, a leading contractor in the region, played a vital role in the reassembly of the modular dredger.

The standard dredger has been fitted out with additions boosting its dredging efficiency such as anchor booms, a spud carriage system, as well as the possibility to both enlarge and decrease the cutter depth. Moreover, practical additions include an accommodation unit located underneath the operating cabin, plus a navigation and communication package.

After assembly afloat alongside quay the CSD500 is ready to start its maiden dredging job at the Al Hamriyah Port expansion project, where it will remove 650,000 m 3 of soil. With plenty of other marine works planned in the region for the coming years, this is just the start of things to come.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network.