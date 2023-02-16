2023 February 16 14:25

Dredging works and construction of ice protection facilities at Arctic LNG 2 project’s Utrenny terminal completed

The scope of dredging performed over three years exceeded 24 million cbm

FSUE Hydrographic Company, a company of Rosatom, has completed the works on construction of federally owned facilities at Utrenny terminal for LNG and gas condensate under Arctic LNG 2 project. The works under the contract between Hydrographic Company and MRTS signed in 2020 have been completed in full, says Rosatom.

The scope of dredging performed over three years of the project implementation on the access canal and in the water area of Utrenny terminal (section No 2 of Sabetta seaport) exceeded 24 million cbm.

The construction of the Southern and Northern ice protection facilities of over 4.4 km long has been also completed. A total of 5,759 piles have been driven when building the facilities. The total volume of concrete hydraulic engineering facilities makes 155 thousand cbm.

The works included the creation of safe navigation systems, construction of a building for control authorities including a border check point.

Hydrographic Company commenced dredging works at Utrenny terminal in 2019. The construction of ice protection facilities began in summer 2020.

According to earlier statements, the facilities of Utrenny terminal for LNG and gas condensate built in Sabetta seaport on the Yamal peninsula under the Arctic LNG 2 project are to be put into operation in May 2023. Equipment for the first technological train of about 7 million tonnes in capacity will be delivered to the terminal in autumn.

The Utrenny terminal is section No 2 of Sabetta seaport in the framework of NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project. The terminal construction including the federally owned facilities and the reconstruction of the seaway canal are included into the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024. 5.6-km long and 510-m wide access canal to the Utrenny terminal will ensure navigation in fast and drift ice conditions. Total cost of the LNG terminal is RUB 95.7 billion with the state budget of the Russian Federation covering 70% of the project cost.

The Utrenny terminal will ensure export shipment of 21.6 million tonnes of hydrocarbons under Arctic LNG 2 project which provides for construction of three LNG trains with the total annual capacity of 19.8 mtpa. The facility will also produce at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate.

In December 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the federal law to extend simplified import of equipment for the Arctic LNG 2 project until 2025. According to the explanatory note to the bill, a decision to import partly assembled technological equipment for Arctic LNG 2 was made because the expansion of the coronavirus infection in 2021-2022 and amid the current geopolitical situation. Considerable number of such modules is to be delivered by sea from China in 2023.

FSUE Hydrographic Company, a company of Rosatom, provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

The Ministry of Transport handed over FSUE Hydrographic Company to Rosatom in 2019 after the latter was given the functions of a single infrastructure operator for the development of the Northern Sea Route.