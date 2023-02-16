2023 February 16 12:30

Rosatom plans to dredge 13.5 million cbm in 2023

Rosatom is working towards the creation of its own dredging fleet

State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM is going to dredge 13.5 million cbm in 2023, Maksim Kulino, Deputy Director of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate, said at the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress organized by IAA PortNews.

According to the speaker, dredging works are to be conducted on the Sea Canal in the Gulf of Ob (6.5 million cbm), under the project on construction of oil terminal Bukhta Sever (2.7 million cbm), under the project on development of the Syradasayskoye coal field (1.8 million cbm).

Besides, the scope of maintenance dredging at Utrenny terminal in port Sabetta is estimated at 1.4 million cbm. The remaining volumes of maintenance dredging will also be dredged at Utrenny terminal (the fourth embankment), in the shipping canal in the Gulf of Ob and at the seaport construction sites.

Rosatom says it is working towards the creation of its own dredging fleet.

State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM has been a single infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route from 2018. It is in charge of organizing shipping, construction of infrastructure facilities, ensuring navigation and hydrographic support and safety in challenging Arctic conditions. The authority of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate covers Atomflot, Hydrographic Company and Glavsevmorput.