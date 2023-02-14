2023 February 14 18:36

Consortium members to sign a cooperation agreement on the implementation of the Lithuanian Warship 2030 project

The maritime industry, science and military experts of the State are joining forces in a unique format with the aim to create a conceptual design for a new generation Navy ship. On 15 February – the eve of the Lithuanian State Restoration Day – a cooperation agreement on the implementation of this innovative technology project will be signed in Klaipeda, according to BLRT Grupp's release.

The initiator of the Lithuanian Warship 2030 project is the Lithuanian maritime cluster, which currently pools 12 members representing domestic and foreign business organizations, as well as science and innovation agencies.

The agreement will consolidate the cooperation between the cluster and the Naval Forces of the Lithuanian Armed Forces within the framework of this project.

The parties will undertake to cooperate in the areas of exchange of professional knowledge and skills, as well as organize joint working groups, deepen competencies during specialized events, and share proposals.



Consortium members hope that the Lithuanian Warship 2030 project will also contribute to the creation of new perspectives for the maritime business and the entire maritime innovation community, as the competitive project would gain commercialization potential.