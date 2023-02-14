  • Home
  • News
  • Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) records highest profit of QAR 1,439 million since inception
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 14 15:14

    Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) records highest profit of QAR 1,439 million since inception

    Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd (NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022, where it achieved a consolidated net profit of QR 1,439 million in the fiscal year 2022, a significant increase of 6.3%, as compared to QAR 1,354 million for the same period in 2021. For this period, the Board of Directors recommend the distribution of cash dividends in the amount of 0.13 Qatari riyals per share.

    In 2022, the world witnessed an increased demand for clean energy, which enabled Nakilat to continue diversifying its portfolio and international presence through its fleet, flexible logistics network and its leadership position in the market. This was possible through the association of long-term contracts with its customers.

    The following are the most prominent financial results achieved by the group in the fiscal year 2022:
     Achieved a net profit of 1,439 million Qatari Riyals, with an increase by 6.3%
     Achieved revenues of 4,401 million Qatari Riyals, with an increase by 6.3 %

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 14

17:06 Belgian-German energy summit takes place at Port of Antwerp-Bruges
16:44 METS Technology chooses EST-Floattech Battery System for the refit of a Swedish vessel
16:32 RF Government adjusted construction deadline and cost for Vanino-Kholmsk line ferries
16:16 Gasunie stops project of a new floating LNG terminal in the port of Terneuzen
15:46 Elomatic to continue engineering the new Polar icebreaker
15:14 Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) records highest profit of QAR 1,439 million since inception
15:07 Russia’s seaborne oil product exports fell about 10% in early February — Refinitiv
14:49 Cosco Shipping establishes electric vessel innovation alliance
14:23 Eco Marine Power signs contract with UAE shipping company to jointly conduct Eco Ship Study
13:54 HMM signs contracts with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and HJ Shipbuilding and Construction for nine 9,000 TEU containerships
13:44 Makhachkala sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS coast stations successfully undergo regular examination
13:35 Yara Marine secures the three hundredth vessel contract for FuelOpt
12:37 Oil & Gas Digital Twin Conference to be held as virtual event on 1-2 June 2023
11:55 Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held as virtual event on 24-25 May 2023
11:28 Conventional bunker sales volumes in Singapore rise to a two-year high - Ship & Bunker
10:56 The Port of Gothenburg’s inspection vessel to be electrified
10:49 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 rose by 7.5% YoY
10:12 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard signs contract for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design
10:11 “K” Line and Northern Lights sign boat charter and time charter contracts for two 7,500m3 liquefied CO2 ships
09:35 Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam becomes Gunvor Energy Rotterdam
09:14 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2023 increased by 40% YoY to 1.57 million tonnes

2023 February 13

18:20 Cruise ship calls to Scotland’s east coast are set to jump by 50% in 2023
18:07 EUKOR Red Sea Route makes its maiden voyage to Nansha Automobile Port of Guangzhou Port
18:03 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2023 rose by 3.5% YoY to 1.15 million tonnes
17:46 Capacity of Taman bulk cargo terminal increased to handle over 2,000 railway cars per day
17:29 TECO 2030, Shell and partners have started the EUR 5 million project HyEkoTank
17:12 Saipem enters into two new credit facilities for a total of €860 million
16:49 Maersk sues Evergreen for $43 mln over Suez Canal blockage
16:38 Court of Appeal confirms lower court’s decision on Pella shipyard’s claim of over RUB 2 bln from RF Defense Ministry
16:15 Hyundai Merchant Marine net profit up 89 pct in 2022
15:59 Over 80% of Russia’s oil exports and 75% of petroleum products to go to friendly countries - Alexander Novak
15:20 DSME wins 314.5 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier
15:07 Drewry’s World Container Index down below $2,000 per FEU from a peak of $10,377 in 2021
14:41 PRIO, Norwegian Cruise Line complete the first test with advanced biofuels produced and supplied in Portugal
13:57 Golden Ocean Group acquires six Newcastlemax vessels
13:50 Russian Railways increased Pacific seafood transportation volumes from Primorye by 3.5% in January 2023
13:27 Primorye dispatched over 15,000 TEU containers in gondola cars in January 2023
13:13 MSC agrees to jointly fund settlement related to 2021 Orange County pipeline oil spill
12:38 Singapore-registered container vessel collides with Bahamian ship in Vietnam waters
12:15 Ocean Network Express to add a call at Hakata on its weekly Japan Vietnam Haiphong service
11:45 Maersk reports 2.55 million mt of bunker consumption in the three months to December 31
11:13 Austal Australia delivers 4th Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy
10:35 MOL decides to merge two group companies for ferry and coastal RORO vessel business
09:59 IAA PortNews offers open online broadcast of 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress on February 15-16
09:56 Mawani and Bahri launch Europe-Asia cargo service via Jeddah Islamic Port
09:22 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 climbed by 7.5% YoY

2023 February 12

16:02 Delivery of HST Marine’s British-built hybrid electric crew transfer vessel highlights expansion of UK shipbuilding
14:55 Skuld signs Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance
14:03 SIPG invests in Yangtze river delta multimodal transport business
12:19 Svitzer appoints new Global Head of Green Ports
11:07 Incident involving harbour pilot who had fallen overboard - SG Press Centre

2023 February 11

15:18 Renat Mistakhov: ‘We plan to reach Soviet-era volumes with Meteors’
13:21 Port of Savannah receives East Coast's largest STS cranes
12:01 Port of Klaipėda cargo volume drops 21% in 2022
10:19 Holger Kreetz appointed new Chief Operating Officer of Uniper

2023 February 10

18:07 Fujian Mawei starts construction on COSCO Shipping’s LNG-fueled RoRo ship
18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:36 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January 2022 rose by 21.4% YoY to 21.4 million tonnes
17:35 Fire extinguished at Turkey's Iskenderun port
17:01 Ruslan Davydov appointed as Acting Head of Federal Customs Service