2023 February 14 15:14

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) records highest profit of QAR 1,439 million since inception

Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd (NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022, where it achieved a consolidated net profit of QR 1,439 million in the fiscal year 2022, a significant increase of 6.3%, as compared to QAR 1,354 million for the same period in 2021. For this period, the Board of Directors recommend the distribution of cash dividends in the amount of 0.13 Qatari riyals per share.

In 2022, the world witnessed an increased demand for clean energy, which enabled Nakilat to continue diversifying its portfolio and international presence through its fleet, flexible logistics network and its leadership position in the market. This was possible through the association of long-term contracts with its customers.

The following are the most prominent financial results achieved by the group in the fiscal year 2022:

Achieved a net profit of 1,439 million Qatari Riyals, with an increase by 6.3%

Achieved revenues of 4,401 million Qatari Riyals, with an increase by 6.3 %