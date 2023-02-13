2023 February 13 16:49

Maersk sues Evergreen for $43 mln over Suez Canal blockage

Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk is suing rival container line Evergreen Marine over the blocking of the Suez Canal by one of its ships in 2021.

Evergreen's 20,000 TEU boxship the Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal in March 2021, blocking the key shipping chokepoint for six days.



A total of 50 of Maersk's container ships were delayed as a result, news provider ShippingWatch reported on Monday. The firm is suing Evergreen in a Danish court for DKK 300 million ($43 million) to cover its losses from these delays, according to the report.

The report cited an Evergreen representative as denying any liability to Maersk.