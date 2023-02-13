2023 February 13 14:41

PRIO, Norwegian Cruise Line complete the first test with advanced biofuels produced and supplied in Portugal

Portugal’s biofuel producer PRIO has joined forces with Norwegian Cruise Line to complete the first test with advanced biofuels produced and supplied in Portugal, according to the company's release.

As part of this new partnership with the cruise line Norwegian Cruise Line, PRIO has carried out the first supply in Portugal with ECO Bunkers B30, a fuel with a higher percentage of biofuel incorporation, which thus is expected to achieve a greater reduction in emissions of CO2.

This new fuel, ECO Bunkers B30, is a 30% blend of advanced biofuel from waste feedstocks, produced at PRIO’s biodiesel plant and blended at a tank terminal in Aveiro.

The flexibility of this blending process makes it possible to scale production according to demand and adjust the percentage of Biodiesel mixtures (up to a 100% renewable product, which allows up to 86% GHG reduction), according to the company.

Launched by PRIO at its Biofuel Factory in Aveiro, the ECO Bunkers B15 was, at the time, the first highly innovative solution, developed from waste raw material recycling processes, which allowed for a reduction of up to 18% in emissions of CO2 and reductions in consumption, as evidenced by projects carried out with port communities in the Aveiro region.

With the support of World Fuel Services, on 27 November 27 and 7 December 2022, two Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruises were supplied with a total of 400 tons of B30 (blend of 70% ULSD diesel and 30% biofuel) supplied and produced by PRIO.

The first cruise ship Norwegian Star took advantage of a stopover in Lisbon, to supply 200 tons of ECO Bunkers B30 and the following week, another ship in the fleet, Norwegian Epic, followed with another 200 tons of ECO Bunkers B30.

In total, PRIO ECO Bunkers B30 fuel enabled the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fleet to reduce CO2 emissions by around 30%, i.e. 440 tons of CO2 avoided, after these stopovers at the Cruise Terminal from Lisbon, according to the fuel supplier.