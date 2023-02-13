2023 February 13 13:50

Russian Railways increased Pacific seafood transportation volumes from Primorye by 3.5% in January 2023

In January 2023, Primorsky Territory dispatched 60,600 tons of fish products by rail, up 3.5% compared to the same month last year, according to Russian Railways. The transportation of seafood in containers amounted to 39,500 tons, an increase of 1.3%.

The main volume of fish products in January was shipped to consignees in Siberia (18,200 tons), followed by the Moscow region (15,300 tons) and the Urals (14,800 tons).

Primorye exported 6,000 tons of seafood by rail in January, reported the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.