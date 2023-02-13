2023 February 13 12:15

Ocean Network Express to add a call at Hakata on its weekly Japan Vietnam Haiphong service

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) will add a call at Hakata on its weekly Japan Vietnam Haiphong service (“JVH”), connecting Haiphong with Hakata in best-in-class transit times (5days), according to the company's release.

It provides the quickest transit time from Kaohsiung to Hakata within 3days. The new JVH will further enhance ONE’s port coverage in Japan, providing customers with competitive and reliable solutions to cater the increasing demand between Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan.

New Port Rotation: Hakata-Tokyo-Shimizu-Nagoya-Kobe-Pusan-Keelung- Kaohsiung-Haiphong-Kaohsiung-Hakata.

The new rotation will be started with the M/V Quezon Bridge 003N with ETD Haiphong 15th March 2023.