2023 February 9 13:43

ABS appoints Patrick Ryan as Chief Technology Officer

ABS has appointed Patrick Ryan as Chief Technology Officer to support continued development of ABS as a maritime technology leader.



As CTO, Ryan will serve as the lead technologist for the company, understanding broad industry trends and aligning innovations with ABS’ mission and client needs and he will continue to lead and be responsible for ABS’ Global Engineering, technology research and development, digital class, engineering software organizations, Global Simulation Center and the Global Ship Systems Center.

Prior to joining ABS, Ryan was in ship design, program management, and engineering leadership roles, at Newport News Shipbuilding. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace and Ocean Engineering, and a Masters in Ocean Engineering.