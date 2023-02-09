2023 February 9 13:22

Liberian Registry awards AiP to Anemoi’s Rotor Sail systems

The Liberian Registry awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Anemoi Marine Technologies for their Rotor Sail systems, according to the company's release.

Anemoi’s Rotor Sails are available with three deployment options – fixed to the deck, a folding type, and on rails that can be moved along or across the deck. The folding and rail systems were validated on a Newcastlemax bulk carrier design from SDARI and issued an AIP by Lloyd’s Register. The Liberian Registry conducted a technical review of the documentation including Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) calculations and, as a result, issued an AIP with estimated energy efficient improvements of about 20% in terms of EEDI performance.

Anemoi Rotor Sails were created to accelerate the industry’s transition to zero emission shipping by providing auxiliary propulsion to a vessel – this maintains vessel speed but allows the main engine to be powered down, resulting in fewer emissions. Rotor Sails address new IMO environmental requirements for Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), which went into effect 1 January 2023 and are driving the need for the global fleet to continuously decarbonize. The ultimate goal being to reach zero-emission in line with the UN Paris Agreement.

The Liberian Registry has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive and innovative service to owners. Comprised of 5,600+ vessels aggregating over 240 million gross tons, representing 15 percent of the world’s ocean-going fleet.