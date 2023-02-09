2023 February 9 12:12

DP World increases UK volumes by 5% in 2022

DP World saw a 5% rise in the volume of trade handled by its two hubs in the UK last year, according to the company's release.

London Gateway alone reported a 14% rise in volumes to 2,053,000 TEU – the first time it has ever exceeded two million units in a year, consolidating its position as Britain’s second biggest container terminal. Together with Southampton, the two terminals handled a record 3,850,000 TEU compared with 3,675,000 in 2021.



Last month, DP World recently partnered with Economist Impact to launch the latest edition of Trade in Transition, a global trade barometer. The research showed that companies in the UK experienced strong growth in 2022, with expansion of up to 50% in the value of exports reported by 62% of those surveyed. 53% reported a similar rise in the value of imports.

With a global network spanning more than 300 business units in over 75 countries, DP World is continuing to extend its capabilities across the UK supply chain, with the latest step the launch of a new intermodal train service in November connecting London Gateway and Southampton.

Over the last 10 years, DP World has invested £2 billion in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs. Over the next 10 years, the logistics provider has earmarked a further £1 billion of investment, with a £350m new fourth berth at London Gateway now well under construction.