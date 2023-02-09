2023 February 9 10:35

Singapore and Vietnam Maritime Authorities strengthen ties under MoU on maritime and port cooperation

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Vietnam Maritime Administration (Vinamarine) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to enhance maritime and port cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam, according to MPA's release.



Under this MoU, MPA and Vinamarine will explore collaboration and exchange views on areas including maritime digitalisation, port state control inspection, maritime training of personnel, and green shipping initiatives, to promote safe, secure, clean and efficient shipping.





