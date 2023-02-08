2023 February 8 17:23

Port stations at North Caucasus Railways set new unloading record in January 2023

In January 2023, the average daily freight unloading volume at North Caucasus Railways amounted to 7,062 wagons, which exceeded last year’s figure by 5%, according to Russian Railways.



At the same time, the port stations at North Caucasus Railways accounted for about 70% of the total unloading volume.



The maximum unloaded volume at the ports was reached on 3 January, when 5,433 wagons were unloaded. On the very same day, a new record was set at Vyshestebliyevskaya station in Krasnodar Territory, with 2,702 wagons unloaded.



On the last day of January, a record unloading volume of 257 wagons was set at Kavkaz station.



In addition, North Caucasus Railways set an absolute record for unloading on 18 January with 7,621 wagons, which slightly exceeded the figure of three years ago.



The record results in January were achieved thanks to the implementation of the project for the development of railway infrastructure on the approaches to the ports of the Azov-Black Sea basin.



The investment programme at Russian Railways provides for measures in the coming years to further remove infrastructure bottlenecks and increase the throughput capacity of a number of sections.

In particular, it is planned to reconstruct Timashevskaya, Tikhoretskaya, Krymskaya, Yeya, Novorossiysk and Salsk stations by constructing new receiving and departure parks and installing connecting tracks, according to the Corporate Communications Service at North Caucasus Railways.