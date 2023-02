2023 February 8 18:01

Stena Drilling announces contract extension with bp for Stena IceMAX

Stena Drilling announced that a contract extension has been signed with bp for Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Stena IceMAX.

This extension shall see the MODU mobilise to the United States Gulf of Mexico in direct continuation of the initial one well programme (estimated 90 days) offshore Newfoundland, for a further scope of two years.

Stena Drilling plans to commence operations later this year.