2023 February 8 16:05

MPA of Singapore discontinues the port dues concession for floating storage units supporting LNG bunkering and breakbulk activities

MPA of Singapore issued circular "Discontinuation of harbour craft port dues concession for floating storage units / floating storage regassification units supporting LNG bunkering and breakbulk activities in port".

This circular cancels Port Marine Circular No. 28 of 2021.

MPA has been working with the harbour craft and shipping community to build up the LNG ecosystem in Singapore to expand storage capacity and supply for LNG bunkering. This included grants for the construction of LNG-fuelled harbour craft and LNG bunker vessels.

The delivery of Singapore’s first LNG bunker vessel, FueLNG Bellina in March 2021, has enabled ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to take place in port. The expected commencement of operations of Singapore’s second LNG bunkering vessel later this year will further boost Singapore’s LNG bunkering capacity.

With adequate capacity for LNG bunkering, MPA will discontinue the 50% harbour craft port dues concession for floating storage units / floating storage regassification units supporting LNG bunkering and breakbulk activities in port with immediate effect.