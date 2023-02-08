2023 February 8 14:55

Mawani and eXtra sign an agreement for a logistics center at King Abdulaziz Port

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has today signed an investment agreement with leading consumer tech. retailer United Electronics Company (eXtra) to set up a state-of-the-art logistics center at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, according to the company's release.



The ten-year deal, valued at 35 million riyals, was signed at the Mawani HQ by its President, H.E. Mr. Omar Hariri, and Mr. Abduljabbar Mohamed Abduljabbar, Chairman at United Electronics Company.



The partnership goes hand in hand with Mawani’s core mission to establish sustainable and cutting-edge logistics facilities that enable clients to deliver efficient and reliable operations besides boosting the Kingdom’s economic outcomes in line with the vision drawn up by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).



To be built over 32,000 sq. m, the logistics and distribution center will feature port-centric warehouses and storage yards designed to handle a wide range of multi-brand products and appliances.



King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has emerged in recent times as a world-class hub offering an integrated suite of logistics services and facilities including 43 berths, multipurpose terminals, and a 100,000 sq. m. logistics park alongside a fleet of hi-tech cargo handling equipment.