2023 February 8 11:42

Allseas to execute the installation scope for phase one of the Tamar expansion project in East Mediterranean

Allseas will return to the East Mediterranean in the third quarter of 2024 to execute the installation scope for phase one of the Tamar expansion project, according to the company's release.

Solitaire and Oceanic will carry out the work comprising approximately 150 kilometres of 20-inch pipeline from the Tamar field to the Tamar platform and a mix of small and large subsea structures in water depths ranging from 240 to 1660 metres.

Discovered in 2009, development of the Tamar gas reservoir was fast-tracked to meet local demand for natural gas. Allseas played a key role in the original development, installing over 350 kilometres of pipeline between 2010 and 2011 for then operator Noble Energy Mediterranean Ltd.

Allseas’ scope also covers the design, fabrication and installation of two PLETs, four jumpers and 19 crossing structures, installation of umbilicals and pre-commissioning the pipeline system (flooding, gauging, testing, dewatering and nitrogen purging).