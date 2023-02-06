2023 February 6 17:28

The National Fund of Greece confirms eight investment schemes in the tender for the development of Volos Port

The National Fund of Greece, announces that in the ongoing international tender for the development of Volos Port Authority S.A. (V.P.A. S.A.) through the sale of a majority stake of at least 67%, the following eight investment schemes submitted an Expression of Interest (in alphabetical order): • Advance Properties O.O.D. • GEK TERNA S.A. • Goldair Cargo S.A. – Goldair Handling Consortium • IΝΤRΑΚΑΤ S.A. - TEKAL S.A. Consortium • Israel Shipyards Industries Ltd – HELLENIC HALYVOURGIA S.A. Consortium • Mariner Capital Limited • QTerminals W.L.L. • Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.

Following the evaluation of the submitted Expressions of Interest, candidates who meet the pre-selection criteria will be invited to participate in phase B of the tender process (binding bids phase). The Concession Agreement between the State and V.P.A. S.A. has a duration of 60 years from its signing and expires in 2062. The main activities of the company include freight and container services, steel and scrap metal, dry and wet bulk cargo and passenger services, including ferry boats to the Sporades islands, as well as cruise activities. HRADF has appointed "Deloitte Business Solutions S.A." and "Euroconsultants S.A." as its financial advisors, "Potamitis Vekris Law Firm" as its legal advisor and "Doxiadis Associates" as its technical advisor regarding the tender process and the transaction.