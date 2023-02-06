  • Home
    Accelleron signs Turbo MarineCare agreement with Associated Maritime Company (Hong Kong)

    Accelleron Turbo Systems (Hong Kong) Ltd has signed a Turbo MarineCare agreement with Associated Maritime (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd., for the long-term provision of turbocharging servicing for ten A175-L turbochargers on five AMCL operated vessels, according to the company's release.

    AMCL is both the owner of the largest VLCC fleet in China and manager of the world's leading VLCC fleet. The company was one of the forerunners in introducing VLCCs to the Asia-Pacific region. The deal represents the first time a company under the China Merchants Group has signed a long-term turbocharger servicing agreement with Accelleron and signifies the first step in a strategic business partnership between the two companies.
     
    Under the Turbo MarineCare service agreement, Accelleron will provide fixed-price turbocharger servicing using original spare parts with continuous warranty for a duration of five years to ensure the safe operation of the vessels. AMCL will also gain access to Accelleron’s intuitive digital platform, Loreka which provides users with 24/7 access to easy-to-interpret fleet-wide turbocharger health indicators with accompanying advisories provided by Accelleron experts.
     
    Ship operators are under increasing pressure to reduce operating costs and emissions. As such, safeguarding the reliability of the ship’s machinery and preventing costly vessel downtime is a top priority, alongside having financial predictability. Through the new Turbo MarineCare™ Agreement, Accelleron will provide peace of mind with guaranteed turbocharger servicing coverage to five AMCL vessels, inclusive of all spare parts, labor, and transport, based on a fixed service agreement price. This removes fluctuations in lifetime turbocharger maintenance cost by eliminating the risk of unexpected expenses arising during a service event.
     
    Under Turbo MarineCare, AMCL will have a single point of contact at Accelleron who will coordinate all maintenance activities, with only one purchase order and invoice issued for each servicing event. This will significantly reduce the administrative burden for AMCL.
     
    Accelleron is a global leader in turbocharging technologies and optimization solutions for 0.5 to 80+ MW engines, helping to provide sustainable, efficient, and reliable power to the marine, energy, rail, and off-highway sectors. Through its innovative product offerings and research leadership, the company accelerates the decarbonization of the industries in which it operates. Accelleron has an installed base of approximately 180,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations across 50 countries worldwide.

