2023 February 6 12:37

Ba Ria-Vung Tau province ready to support foreign car carrier on fire



The Maritime Administration of Vung Tau in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau said on February 5 night that it has been actively coordinating with competent agencies in implementing measures to support a Panama-flagged car carrier which caught fire off the Vung Tau coast, the Vietnam+ website reports.



AH SHIN was reported to be on fire on February 4 en route from the Republic of Korea to Singapore, carrying 4,530 cars and 21 crew members, all Russian.



The ship has used up 50 tonnes of CO2 in its firefighting system, but the fire is said not to be under control yet. The vessel is adrift at a slow speed, some 25 nautical miles southeast of Vung Tau.



The vessel’s owner has asked Vietnam to assist in seeking more CO2 to control the fire.



The maritime administration contacted the ship’s captain on February 5 afternoon to discuss firefighting measures. Earlier the same day, it had a working session with other competent agencies over the issue.