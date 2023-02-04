2023 February 4 11:03

GTT obtains funding from Bpifrance for the MerVent 2025 project, winner of the "Corimer 2022" call for expression of interest

The objective of the MerVent 2025 project is to design, build and operate, by 2025, the first commercial container ship with hybrid wind-assisted and synthetic fuel propulsion



As part of the MerVent 2025 project, winner of the "CORIMER 2022[2]" call for expression of interest, GTT has received €4.66 million funding from Bpifrance (a French public investment bank) for the design of an on-board CO2 capture system and for the development of intelligent operational performance solutions.



The objective of the MerVent 2025 project is to design, build and operate, by 2025, the first commercial container ship with hybrid wind-assisted and synthetic fuel propulsion. The consortium includes the ship-owner Zéphyr & Borée, CWS, designer and manufacturer of the wing-sails, the Centrale Nantes University with its research teams specialized in energy optimization, OSE Engineering (a subsidiary of the GTT group) for the design of intelligent operational performance solutions, and GTT for the design of a CO2 capture system on board.



Within the framework of this innovative project, GTT is developing an on-board capture technology solution that will capture at least 30% of the CO2 emissions of the alternative fuel being considered (LNG, methanol, e-GNL and bioGNL), contributing to the objective of reducing CO2 emissions by at least 50% for this type of vessel.