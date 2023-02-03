2023 February 3 15:46

DNV white paper outlines suggestions to achieve a sustainable maritime ecosystem in India

DNV has released a white paper which studies India's potential to deliver a sustainable future for its maritime industry, according to the company's release. Commissioned by the Royal Norwegian Consulate General in Mumbai, the 'Indian Coastal Green Shipping Programme' white paper offers recommendations based on the experience from Norway to build a greener shipping sector, while providing an effective framework for collaboration.



The paper comes amid closer cooperation between India and Norway, which are historic maritime trading partners, to enable a future green shipping sector and achieve common goals through bilateral dialogue.

The white paper outlines 13 key recommendations based on DNV’s analysis of India's maritime sector and how it can build upon the experiences from the Norwegian Green Shipping Programme, a centrepiece of the country's shift to a greener industry. Some recommendations include:

creating markets for green technology and establishing infrastructure for green shipping,

establishing maritime clusters and increasing cooperation between industry stakeholders throughout the value chain, and

training the workforce to adapt to greener technologies.

It concludes India's shipping industry path is best driven through partnerships and will help fast-track the industry's uptake of greener, innovative solutions.

The report seeks to complement the enormous efforts now being undertaken by India and Norway to enable the Asian powerhouse to transition its maritime sector to a more sustainable one. A recent example is the Kochi Water Metro project, India’s first battery-powered electric ferry fleet consisting of 23 vessels, built to DNV class at Cochin Shipyard.