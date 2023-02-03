2023 February 3 14:02

Niestern Sander signs contract for conversion project multipurpose offshore vessel

Royal Niestern Sander has been awarded a contract for the conversion of a multipurpose offshore vessel by Wagenborg Offshore. This custom-made and specialized offshore vessel will support subsea activities and decommissioning works in the southern North Sea, according to the company's release.



An existing young PX121 platform supply vessel will be converted into a multipurpose offshore vessel within 34 weeks at the dock location of the shipyard in Delfzijl. During this period, dozens of local employees will work on the innovative conversion of the ship, which will give an impulse to regional employment. The vessel will be equipped with an additional accommodation module for 20 people. Also, an active heave-compensated crane will be installed to comply with all customer requirements.

The ship will also have an Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRV) class C notation enabling the vessel to perform emergency response and rescue duties. In Q3 2023 the vessel will be christened and the name will be revealed, after which it will commence its services on the Southern North Sea.





