2023 February 3 13:24

Drydocks World and Aker Solutions form joint venture to upgrade production at UK’s Rosebank oil and gas field

Drydocks World, a DP World Company, and Aker Solutions formed a joint venture to upgrade a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Rosebank oil and gas field in the UK, according to DP World's release.

The new joint venture combines the complementary strengths, resources, and experience of Drydocks World’s leading marine and offshore services with Aker Solutions’ integrated solutions, products and services, to cater for the needs of the global energy industry.

The joint venture signed its first contract with Altera Infrastructure, a leading global energy infrastructure services group to upgrade, refurbish and electrify the FPSO, the Petrojarl Knarr. The vessel will be redeployed at Rosebank field, with the upgrades allowing it to be kept in the field for 25 years without drydocking.

Aker Solutions will handle the detailed design and procurement of equipment in Norway, while Drydocks World will be responsible for the fabrication and construction work at their yard in Dubai. The Petrojarl Knarr is currently at the Aker Solutions yard in Norway and will remain there until it is towed to Dubai, later during 2023. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work is planned for completion by the end of 2025.





