2023 February 3 09:57

ZIM upgrades its Asia-US East Coast ZXB service

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced that its ZXB service will undergo a significant restructuring, with a new and improved rotation.

Starting from late February, the ZXB weekly rotation will be:

Jakarta – Laem Chabang– Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Panama Canal – Kingston – Baltimore – Norfolk – New York – Boston – Suez Canal – Jakarta

The upgraded ZXB, operated exclusively by ZIM, is offering the fastest transit time to Baltimore and Boston from all direct ports of loading. In addition, the line offers access to most Midwest destinations through Norfolk and Baltimore. This premium service includes a New York call at Maher terminal and unique direct coverage from Jakarta and Haiphong. ZIM Xpress Baltimore (ZXB) adds a new Kingston, Jamaica, connection from Southeast Asia and South China to ZIM’s Latin America regional network , Philadelphia as well as the US Gulf, and more.

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with established operations in 100+ countries serving more than 25,000 customers in over 300 global ports.