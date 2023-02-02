2023 February 2 15:04

MOL becomes world's first company to earn AiP for vessel cyber resilience

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that it has obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas, a French classification society, for the basic design of a ship network with cyber resilience measures developed and demonstrated by MOL, in compliance with the Unified Requirement (UR) E26 "Cyber resilience of ships" issued by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS). MOL is the first company in the world to receive an AiP for UR E26.

UR E26 is a mandatory requirement covering vessels for which construction contracts are signed on or after January 1, 2024. It aims to ensure the secure integration of both operational marine equipment and IT-related equipment such as onboard PCs into the vessel's network from the design through its operational life. UR E26 stipulates that ship equipment manufacturers, shipyards, shipowners, and other parties involved should incorporate appropriate cyber resilience measures at each stage of design, development, implementation, and operation from their own standpoint.

