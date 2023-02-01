2023 February 1 14:47

Aleksandr Masko appointed as General Director of Port One JSC and Transportation Assets Management LLC

Image source: Port One Group replaced Andrey Bubnov

Aleksandr Masko has been appointed as General Director of Port One JSC and Transportation Assets Management LLC of Port One Group today, 1 February 2023, according to the group’s statement.

The position of General Director was previously held by Andrey Bubnov who had been heading Port One Group from 2020.

From October 2022, Aleksandr Masko was the head of the Board of Directors of Port One JSC. Before joining Port One Group Aleksandr Masko was Deputy General Director – Director for Port Assets Management at National Transport Company JSC (SUEK Group, Eurochem); between 2012 and 2019 – head of Murmansk Commercial seaport PJSC, prior to which he held leading positions at Rosterminalugol OJSC (Ust-Luga port), Daltransugol LLC (Vanino port), SUEK JSC.

Port One is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One Group comprises Port One JSC, Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Universal Handling Company LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC.

The group’s specialized and universal companies handle a wide range of cargo including containers, Ro-Ro, liquid bulk, dry bulk, loose, general and oversize cargo.