2023 January 31 17:28

Marubeni implements the first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port

Marubeni Corporation has been implementing the first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port in Akita Prefecture comprised of the bottom fixed offshore wind farm and the onshore substation and transmission lines established on a commercial basis through a special purpose company called Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, jointly with OBAYASHI CORPORATION, Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., Cosmo Eco Power Co., Ltd., The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc., Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., The Akita Bank, Ltd., Ohmori Co., Ltd., Sawakigumi Corporation, Kyowa Oil Co., Ltd., Katokensetsu.Co.Ltd, Kanpu Co., Ltd. and Sankyo Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

Marubeni has started commercial operation based on the feed-in tariff program for renewable energy (hereinafter, “FIT”) at Akita Port Offshore Wind Farm on January 31, 2023.



Noshiro Port Offshore Wind Farm has been in commercial operation based on FIT since December 22, 2022 and is currently operating well. By the start of operation at Akita Port, the Offshore Wind Farms are in full-scale operation. AOW plans to operate and maintain the Offshore Wind Farms for 20 years with its basis located at Noshiro Port.

Marubeni set the Marubeni Long-Term Vision on Climate Change in March 2021 and positions Green Strategy as one of the basic principles to enhance corporate value in Mid-Term Management Strategy GC2024. Marubeni will take a progressive approach to expand its renewable energy business by making most of its experience of the Offshore Wind Farm Project.