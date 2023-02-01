2023 February 1 08:06

SITC announces the delivery for M/V “SITC ANHE”

On January 31, 2023, the online delivery ceremony of M/V “SITC ANHE” was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC International) and Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd(Dae Sun), according to SITC's release.

Mr. Li Ruimin，General Manager of SITC SHIP MANAGEMENT CENTER and Mr. Jung Tae Kim, General Manager of Business Division of Dae Sun signed the delivery documents on behalf of both parties via online meeting.

After delivery, M/V “SITC ANHE” will join SITC fleet soon, provide new support for SITC's operation and development.