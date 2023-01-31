-
2023 January 31 14:45
Titan to retrofit two LNG carriers for bunkering in Europe - Ship & Bunker
Alternative marine fuel supplier Titan is set to retrofit two newly-acquired small LNG carriers for use as LNG bunker delivery vessels in Europe, according to Ship & Bunker.
The firm has acquired the small-scale LNG carriers Seaspeak Unikum and Seaspeak Vision from Canadian gas transportation company Seaspeak, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
The vessels both have 12,000 m3 of cargo capacity, and will be retrofitted for LNG bunkering and join Titan's fleet in March. One will be deployed in the Mediterranean and the other in Northwest Europe.
"Retrofitting these ships so that they can trade and bunker LNG, LBM, and in the longer-term hydrogen derived e-methane, offers Titan even more flexibility in its clean fuel operations," Douwe de Jong, fleet development director at Titan, said in the statement.
"The team is currently specifying the upgrades and finding a suitable shipyard for the retrofit work."
