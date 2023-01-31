  • Home
  • News
  • Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 31 14:13

    Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022

    On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the 2022 financial year – in which it celebrated its 175th anniversary – with an EBITDA of USD 20.5 billion (EUR 19.4 billion), according to the company's release. The EBIT rose to USD 18.5 billion (EUR 17.5 billion), which can primarily be attributed to higher freight rates. At the same time, disruptions in global supply chains and inflation have led to a significant increase in costs.

    Revenues rose to USD 36.4 billion (EUR 34.5 billion), primarily owing to an increase in the average freight rate, to 2,863 USD/TEU (2021: 2,003 USD/TEU). However, already by the end of the year, the freight rate had significantly come back down as congestion eased and demand declined. Transport volumes for full-year 2022 were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 11.8 million TEU (2021: 11.9 million TEU).

    Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2022 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year during a virtual press briefing on financial statements on 2 March 2023.

    With a fleet of 252 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 14,500 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Другие новости по темам: Hapag-Lloyd  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 31

18:02 NSSLGlobal wins coveted UK Ministry of Defence contract
17:28 Marubeni implements the first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port
17:22 Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2022 climbed by 0.9% YoY
17:16 World’s oldest cruise ship sold for recycling - TradeWinds
17:10 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
16:57 AMSA releases compliance strategy for next four years
16:31 January 2023 sees record-breaking fall in long-term container rates for ocean freight
16:25 Two sister vessels to join MISC’s eco-efficient LNG carrier fleet
15:24 WinGD and CMB.TECH co-develop large ammonia-fuelled engines
15:06 First cargo ship handled at Lugaport terminal in the port of Ust-Luga
14:45 Titan to retrofit two LNG carriers for bunkering in Europe - Ship & Bunker
14:13 Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022
13:40 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV completed yet another voyage to the port of Tartus
13:24 Incident at the Pacific Entrance of the Panama Canal is under control
12:38 Economic efficiency of technologies for repair of hydraulic engineering facilities to be covered at dedicated event
12:15 Port of Valencia traffic decreased in all sectors in 2022
11:45 European Commission proposes $45/bl price cap for Russian fuel oil
11:42 Saint-Petersburg Governor signs law on ‘tax cash back’ for stevedoring companies
11:20 Four new Pacific International Lines container ships to benefit from integration of Wartsila solutions
11:05 IMO agrees draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping
10:54 ABS approves Bassoe Technology’s D-Floater floating wind foundation design for world’s largest turbines
10:34 Parliament vote positive step towards competitive ship finance in Europe - ECSA
10:14 NYK and Ghelia form business and capital alliance
09:59 Sevmash performs maintenance service of fourth-generation submarines
09:26 RF Government approves procedure for implementation of presidential order on measures in response to oil price cap

2023 January 30

18:37 Shell announces Executive Committee and Directorate changes
18:07 Biden-Harris administration announces more than $380 mln in grants to modernize ferry services
17:53 Port of Aberdeen welcomes Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani
17:42 Boskalis acquires EUR 120 million contract for development and climate adaptive measures for Gulhifalhu in the Maldives
17:31 Euronav filed an application request for arbitration on the merits in relation to Frontline’s termination of the combination agreement
17:21 First Australian coal cargoes since end of ban to enter China in Feb - Reuters
17:08 Cemre Shipyard chooses NES for twin hull SOVs
16:47 ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port are to build the North-C Circular industrial estate on ArcelorMittal's Ghent site
16:29 Keppel O&M and Sembmarine merger transaction get SGX approval
15:39 APM Terminals Mumbai facilitates India’s first export of AVGAS 100 LL aviation fuel
15:17 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
15:04 The Baltic Hub posts container volume of 2 072 727 million TEUs in 2022
14:43 Toyota Tsusho, IIJ, NEC, and NTT Com sign contract with Uzbekteleco
14:30 CMA CGM Group launches a call for projects worth €200 million to step up the pace of decarbonization of the French shipping industry
14:21 Port of Oakland’s solar energy use grows
14:02 New resident of Kamchatka PDA to invest RUB 6 billion in Bechevinskaya facility for LNG handling
13:19 USCG seizes 480 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
13:10 Port of Melbourne welcomes investment in Somerton Intermodal Terminal
12:36 RSGT adds three STS cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
12:19 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard completed dock works on Mekhanik Maslak factory freezer trawler
11:53 Mandatory Maritime Single Window: One year to go
11:27 Keppel Offshore & Marine's joint resolution with Brazilian authorities
10:48 Rosmorport commissioned facilities of navigation safety system in Astrakhan, Nakhodka and Vostochny
10:21 COSCO SHIPPING offers diverse shipping solutions for domestic carmakers
09:50 CPC tests permanent station of atmospheric air quality control system
09:24 RF Government expands civil fleet construction programme to 10 units

2023 January 29

15:08 Anglo American loads first LNG dual-fuelled vessel in chartered fleet, cutting emissions by up to 35%
13:27 Humber Ports will continue playing part in the green supply chain revolution in UK ports - ABP
12:51 Chevron announces Q4 earnings of $6.4 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion
11:49 Maersk will unify its brand

2023 January 28

15:19 Port of Rotterdam reports a slight decrease in accidents in 2022
13:07 FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
11:22 Metal cut on world’s first unmanned Fast Rescue Craft in new partnership with Zelim

2023 January 27

18:18 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker