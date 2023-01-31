2023 January 31 14:13

Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the 2022 financial year – in which it celebrated its 175th anniversary – with an EBITDA of USD 20.5 billion (EUR 19.4 billion), according to the company's release. The EBIT rose to USD 18.5 billion (EUR 17.5 billion), which can primarily be attributed to higher freight rates. At the same time, disruptions in global supply chains and inflation have led to a significant increase in costs.

Revenues rose to USD 36.4 billion (EUR 34.5 billion), primarily owing to an increase in the average freight rate, to 2,863 USD/TEU (2021: 2,003 USD/TEU). However, already by the end of the year, the freight rate had significantly come back down as congestion eased and demand declined. Transport volumes for full-year 2022 were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 11.8 million TEU (2021: 11.9 million TEU).

Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2022 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year during a virtual press briefing on financial statements on 2 March 2023.

With a fleet of 252 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 14,500 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.