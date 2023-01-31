  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 31 11:45

    European Commission proposes $45/bl price cap for Russian fuel oil

    The European Commission has suggested setting a price cap for Russian fuel oil exports at $45/bl as it seeks to expand its cap on crude oil prices to the country's refined product exports, according to Ship & Bunker.

    The price cap would be set at $45/bl for discounted products like fuel oil and $100/bl for premium products like diesel, news agency Reuters reported last week, citing comments from European Union officials.

    In metric tonne terms for fuel oil a $45/bl price cap would work out at $285.75/mt. For marine gasoil a $100/bl price cap would work out at $746/mt.

    At St Petersburg on Friday delivered VLSFO stood at $592.50/mt, while LSMGO was at $810/mt, according to Ship & Bunker data.

    The new price cap is due to come into force on February 5 after the details of how it will work have been agreed among G7 governments.

Другие новости по темам: sanctions, crude oil exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 31

12:38 Economic efficiency of technologies for repair of hydraulic engineering facilities to be covered at dedicated event
12:15 Port of Valencia traffic decreased in all sectors in 2022
11:45 European Commission proposes $45/bl price cap for Russian fuel oil
11:42 Saint-Petersburg Governor signs law on ‘tax cash back’ for stevedoring companies
11:20 Four new Pacific International Lines container ships to benefit from integration of Wartsila solutions
11:05 IMO agrees draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping
10:54 ABS approves Bassoe Technology’s D-Floater floating wind foundation design for world’s largest turbines
10:34 Parliament vote positive step towards competitive ship finance in Europe - ECSA
10:14 NYK and Ghelia form business and capital alliance
09:59 Sevmash performs maintenance service of fourth-generation submarines
09:26 RF Government approves procedure for implementation of presidential order on measures in response to oil price cap

2023 January 30

18:37 Shell announces Executive Committee and Directorate changes
18:07 Biden-Harris administration announces more than $380 mln in grants to modernize ferry services
17:53 Port of Aberdeen welcomes Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani
17:42 Boskalis acquires EUR 120 million contract for development and climate adaptive measures for Gulhifalhu in the Maldives
17:31 Euronav filed an application request for arbitration on the merits in relation to Frontline’s termination of the combination agreement
17:21 First Australian coal cargoes since end of ban to enter China in Feb - Reuters
17:08 Cemre Shipyard chooses NES for twin hull SOVs
16:47 ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port are to build the North-C Circular industrial estate on ArcelorMittal's Ghent site
16:29 Keppel O&M and Sembmarine merger transaction get SGX approval
15:39 APM Terminals Mumbai facilitates India’s first export of AVGAS 100 LL aviation fuel
15:17 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
15:04 The Baltic Hub posts container volume of 2 072 727 million TEUs in 2022
14:43 Toyota Tsusho, IIJ, NEC, and NTT Com sign contract with Uzbekteleco
14:30 CMA CGM Group launches a call for projects worth €200 million to step up the pace of decarbonization of the French shipping industry
14:21 Port of Oakland’s solar energy use grows
14:02 New resident of Kamchatka PDA to invest RUB 6 billion in Bechevinskaya facility for LNG handling
13:19 USCG seizes 480 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
13:10 Port of Melbourne welcomes investment in Somerton Intermodal Terminal
12:36 RSGT adds three STS cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
12:19 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard completed dock works on Mekhanik Maslak factory freezer trawler
11:53 Mandatory Maritime Single Window: One year to go
11:27 Keppel Offshore & Marine's joint resolution with Brazilian authorities
10:48 Rosmorport commissioned facilities of navigation safety system in Astrakhan, Nakhodka and Vostochny
10:21 COSCO SHIPPING offers diverse shipping solutions for domestic carmakers
09:50 CPC tests permanent station of atmospheric air quality control system
09:24 RF Government expands civil fleet construction programme to 10 units

2023 January 29

15:08 Anglo American loads first LNG dual-fuelled vessel in chartered fleet, cutting emissions by up to 35%
13:27 Humber Ports will continue playing part in the green supply chain revolution in UK ports - ABP
12:51 Chevron announces Q4 earnings of $6.4 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion
11:49 Maersk will unify its brand

2023 January 28

15:19 Port of Rotterdam reports a slight decrease in accidents in 2022
13:07 FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
11:22 Metal cut on world’s first unmanned Fast Rescue Craft in new partnership with Zelim

2023 January 27

18:18 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker
17:52 Registration for Shipping Team meeting is closed
17:45 Container throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 fell by 23%
17:30 Alma’s marine fuel cell system awarded Approval in Principle by DNV
17:14 Three Korean shipbuilders focus on boosting profitability - BusinessKorea
16:48 Vostochny Port handled 12 thousand TEU in 2022
16:37 MOL is the first Japanese company to join First Movers Coalition's Shipping Sector
16:25 Port of Long Beach plans wind turbine assembly terminal
15:55 ClassNK issues AiP for large ammonia fueled BC jointly developed by MOL and MITSUI
15:13 Freeport LNG gets FERC approval to cool down piping as restart work stretches into February - S&P Global
14:59 Trade turnover between Russia and India surged 2.4 times in 2022
14:03 Fluxys acquires 24% stake in the largest transmission system operator in Germany
13:42 Lax oversight allows U.S. refineries to pollute waterways
13:24 TORM buys seven LR1 tankers
13:00 Quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia increased by almost 500 thousand tonnes