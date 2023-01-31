- Home
- News
-
2023 January 31 11:45
European Commission proposes $45/bl price cap for Russian fuel oil
The European Commission has suggested setting a price cap for Russian fuel oil exports at $45/bl as it seeks to expand its cap on crude oil prices to the country's refined product exports, according to Ship & Bunker.
The price cap would be set at $45/bl for discounted products like fuel oil and $100/bl for premium products like diesel, news agency Reuters reported last week, citing comments from European Union officials.
In metric tonne terms for fuel oil a $45/bl price cap would work out at $285.75/mt. For marine gasoil a $100/bl price cap would work out at $746/mt.
At St Petersburg on Friday delivered VLSFO stood at $592.50/mt, while LSMGO was at $810/mt, according to Ship & Bunker data.
The new price cap is due to come into force on February 5 after the details of how it will work have been agreed among G7 governments.
2023 January 31
2023 January 30
2023 January 29
2023 January 28
|15:19
|Port of Rotterdam reports a slight decrease in accidents in 2022
|13:07
|FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
|11:22
|Metal cut on world’s first unmanned Fast Rescue Craft in new partnership with Zelim