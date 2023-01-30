2023 January 30 18:37

Shell announces Executive Committee and Directorate changes

Shell plc is to reduce the size of its Executive Committee (EC) from nine to seven members in a decisive move designed to simplify the organisation further and improve performance as we deliver our Powering Progress strategy, according to the company's release.

Under the changes, which are expected to take effect on 1 July 2023, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream businesses will be combined to form a new Integrated Gas and Upstream Directorate led by current Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovich. The Downstream business will be combined with Renewables & Energy Solutions to form a new Downstream and Renewables Directorate led by current Downstream Director, Huibert Vigeveno.

Separately, the Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations (SSCR) Directorate will be discontinued and its Director, Ed Daniels, will step down from the EC effective 1 July 2023, and leave Group service thereafter. Strategy will be brought together with New Business Development and, alongside Sustainability, will report direct to Sinead Gorman, Chief Financial Officer, enabling more streamlined planning and better capital allocation decisions. Corporate Relations will report direct to Wael Sawan, Chief Executive Officer.



