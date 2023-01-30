-
CMA CGM Group launches a call for projects worth €200 million to step up the pace of decarbonization of the French shipping industry
The CMA CGM Group has launched a call for projects targeted at startups and businesses working on concrete solutions to step up the pace of decarbonization within all areas of the French shipping industry, according to the company's release. Announced at the Assises de l’Économie de la Mer (French maritime economy conference) by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, it is backed by the CMA CGM Fund for Energies.
This call for projects is open to all startups and businesses wanting to step up the pace of decarbonizing the “blue economy” in mainland France and the French overseas territories in the following areas:
shipping
tourism and cruising
fishing and seafood products
infrastructure
naval and nautical industries
renewable energies.
Projects will be selected based on their concrete impact on the decarbonizing of the French shipping industry, the maturity of the projects and the economic feasibility. Some of them may receive shared investments from the public sector and private operators and beneficiate from the assistance of shipping industry experts to give them every chance of success.
In collaboration with the French State Secretariat for the Sea and the various public actors involved in the France 2030 plan, and in accordance with its commitment, the CMA CGM Group opens the platform on January 30, 2023.
The Fund for Energies was created by Rodolphe Saadé in September 2022, providing €1.5 billion over five years, and aims to accelerate its energy transition in order to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050. This fund invests to support the development and generation of renewable energies, step up the pace of decarbonizing industrial facilities across all of the Group’s activities, and promote innovative projects and low emission mobility solutions.
